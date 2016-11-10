Nov 10 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Q3 revenue 4.33 billion Danish crowns ($634.45 million) versus 3.60 billion crowns year
ago
* Q3 EBIT 351 million crowns versus 269 million crowns year ago
* Now expects FY 2016 revenue of about 14.0 billion crowns
* Raises its 2016 EBIT guidance by about 100 million to range of 965-1,030 million crowns
* CEO: "It is a positive surprise that we've been able to raise our EBIT guidance by more
than 10%, thereby raising our profit before tax guidance to more than 1.5 billion crowns"
($1 = 6.8248 Danish crowns)
