BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Fincorp Investment Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 58.9 million rupees versus 6.2 million rupees year ago
* Qtrly group revenue of 123.6 million rupees versus 113.2 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2fEIcZk Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17