BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Mizuho Bank chooses Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for risk and regulatory reporting Source text for Eikon: [ID: nNDL8HHDV4] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives