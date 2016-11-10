Nov 10 Rogers And Company Ltd :

* Q1 profit before taxation of 42.2 million rupees versus 132.6 million rupees year ago

* Q1 revenue of 2.01 billion rupees versus 1.94 billion rupees year ago

* Says group expects an improvement in its operational results for the financial year 2016-17 Source : bit.ly/2elYxnE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)