BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Boise Cascade Co
* Boise cascade - currently negotiating amendment to $75 million senior secured term loan - sec filing
* Boise cascade co says expects to prepay $30 million of term loan during q4 following completion of planned amendment
* Boise cascade co - amendment allows company to prepay and subsequently re-borrow amounts prepaid on or before december 31, 2018
* Boise cascade co - company's option to re-borrow applicable prepaid principal amounts is expected to expire on december 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: