Nov 10 Boise Cascade Co

* Boise cascade - currently negotiating amendment to $75 million senior secured term loan - sec filing

* Boise cascade co says expects to prepay $30 million of term loan during q4 following completion of planned amendment

* Boise cascade co - amendment allows company to prepay and subsequently re-borrow amounts prepaid on or before december 31, 2018

* Boise cascade co - amendment allows company to prepay and subsequently re-borrow amounts prepaid on or before december 31, 2018

* Boise cascade co - company's option to re-borrow applicable prepaid principal amounts is expected to expire on december 31, 2019