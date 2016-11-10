US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Jai Balaji Industries Ltd :
* Sept quarter net loss 572.3 million rupees versus loss 1.70 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 3.1 billion rupees versus 2.50 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2fFt1gJ) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)