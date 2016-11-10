BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 FD Group AG :
* Compulsory offer by PHICOMM TECHNOLOGY (HONGKONG) CO. Limited at 2.06 euros ($2.25)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives