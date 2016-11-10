BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17
Nov 10 Ronsa SA :
* 9-month revenue 750,000 euros ($817,800) versus 642,000 euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 276,000 euros versus 436,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock