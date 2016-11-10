Nov 10 The Foschini Group Limited :
* Hy interim headline earnings exceed r1 billion for first
time
* Hy tfg group turnover up 16,9% to r11,4 billion (tfg
africa*: +9,5%)
* Interim dividend of 320,0 cents per share - a 4,6%
increase
* Hy headline earnings per share up 5,7% to 496,8 cents
* Continuing uncertainty regarding potential impact of
brexit on both uk and european economies remains.
* Plan to open in excess of 100 new outlets in second half
of year
* As always, group is heavily dependent on christmas trading
which will largely determine our performance for full year
* Total retail turnover growth for first 5 weeks of second
half is 13,3% with turnover growth of 12,2% in africa
