BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Inovalis real estate investment trust announces it has entered into an agreement for the forward purchase with a joint-venture partner of a class-a office property to be developed in germany
* Inovalis real estate investment trust - net purchase price of property of approximately $35.2 million
* Inovalis real estate investment trust - net purchase price of property was approximately eur 23.9 million
* Inovalis real estate investment trust says the reit through inovalis s.a. Relations is looking to share up to 50% of asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc