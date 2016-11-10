BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Early tender results of maximum tender offer
* Previously announced cash tender offer for a combined aggregate purchase price of up to $2,000,000,000 of certain series of outstanding U.S. dollar denominated notes
* About $2,839,769,000 aggregate principal amount of maximum tender notes were validly tendered by 5 pm NY time on Nov 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc