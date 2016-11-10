Nov 10 Novo Nordisk

* Says Novo Nordisk submits application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for including data from the two SWITCH trials in the Tresiba label

* Says during the first SWITCH study's maintenance period, patients with diabetes type 1 treated with Tresiba on average had 11 percent fewer episodes of overall symptomatic blood glucose confirmed hypoglycaemia

* Says during the second SWITCH study, patients with diabetes type 2 treated with Tresiba on average had 30 percent fewer episodes of overall blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycaemia

* Says with the submission of the SWITCH data to the EMA, Novo Nordisk has now completed the regulatory submissions in both the EU and the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing Nikolaj Skydsgaard)