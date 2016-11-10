Nov 10 Amsurg Corp

* Amsurg says business may be "adversely impacted" if patient protection, ACA is repealed in its entirety as a result of recent elections

* Amsurg says business may be "adversely impacted" if certain aspects of patient protection, affordable care act beneficial to business are repealed or changed

* Amsurg says sees if health reform law had been repealed effective Jan. 1, annual net income before income taxes would have been adversely impacted by $30 million-$35.0 million

* Amsurg says "unable to predict the full impact of any repeal, modification or delay in the implementation of the health reform law on us at this time"