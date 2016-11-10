BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation
* Received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital to purchase up to 2.5 million shares at $38.63 per share
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing