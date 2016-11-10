US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Tata Chemicals Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net profit 2.93 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter consol net sales 34.54 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept-quarter profit was 2.83 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.93 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 41.71 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eFiilj Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)