* Huhtamaki PPL ltd says re-appointed Suresh Gupta as the full- time chairman of the company for a period of two years with effect from January 01, 2017. Source text - (Huhtamaki PPL Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 09, 2016 re-appointed Mr. Suresh Gupta as the Full- Time Chairman of the Company for a period of two years with effect from January 01, 2017.)