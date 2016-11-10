US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 10 Xchanging Solutions Ltd
* Xchanging solutions ltd - sept quarter net loss 19.9 million rupees versus profit 62.5 million rupees year ago
* Xchanging solutions ltd - sept quarter net sales 181.9 million rupees versus 328.8 million rupees year ago
* Xchanging solutions -took note of resignation of Alok Kumar Sinha as CEO from Nov 10
* Xchanging solutions ltd says approved appointment of Srikrishna Madhavan as CEO cum MD Source text - (bit.ly/2eFh8X5) Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)