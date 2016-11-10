Nov 10 Xchanging Solutions Ltd

* Xchanging solutions ltd - sept quarter net loss 19.9 million rupees versus profit 62.5 million rupees year ago

* Xchanging solutions ltd - sept quarter net sales 181.9 million rupees versus 328.8 million rupees year ago

* Xchanging solutions -took note of resignation of Alok Kumar Sinha as CEO from Nov 10

* Xchanging solutions ltd says approved appointment of Srikrishna Madhavan as CEO cum MD