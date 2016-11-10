BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan announces launch of TAYTULLA (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol capsules and ferrous fumarate capsules) 1 mg/20 mcg, the first and only oral contraceptive softgel capsule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously