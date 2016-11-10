BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 VTB :
* Says opened 3 billion rouble ($46.98 million) credit line for Ruspolimet
* The proceeds from the credit will be used to finance Ruspolimet's investment project Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1nAhS) Further company coverage: