BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Jaeren Sparebank :
* Q3 net interest income 52.8 million Norwegian crowns ($6.34 million) versus 46.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 41.4 million crowns versus 16.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 4,000 crowns versus 4.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3262 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1nAhS) Further company coverage: