BRIEF-Global Eagle announces receipt of Nasdaq notification
* Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Novotek AB :
* Q3 operating revenue 41.8 million Swedish crowns ($4.6 million) versus 48.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 1.0 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0596 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, May 19 Venezuela's leftist government let rip against U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, blasting a fresh round of U.S. sanctions and his strong condemnation of the South American country as relations again sour between the ideological foes.