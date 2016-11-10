US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - announced the auction of 182-day government of India treasury bills for notified amount of INR 60 billion
* RBI - auction will be conducted on november 16, 2016 using "multiple price auction" method
* RBI - announced the auction of 91 day government of India treasury bills for notified amount of INR 80 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2g0UrSq)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)