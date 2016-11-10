Nov 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - announced the auction of 182-day government of India treasury bills for notified amount of INR 60 billion

* RBI - auction will be conducted on november 16, 2016 using "multiple price auction" method

* RBI - announced the auction of 91 day government of India treasury bills for notified amount of INR 80 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2g0UrSq)

