BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc
* Nexpoint residential trust, inc. Announces an increase in quarterly dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 6.8 percent to $0.22per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1nAhS) Further company coverage: