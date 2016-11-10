BRIEF-BioCardia Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million
* BioCardia Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rAzQXM) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* approved resolution in relation to repurchase and cancellation of restricted a shares granted to bai huan and chen yi
* approved that a total of 37,500 restricted a shares, , shall be repurchased and cancelled
* repurchased and cancelled at a repurchase price of rmb10.54 per share for a total repurchase amount of rmb395,250 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stonepine Capital Management Llc reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc as of May 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qA4bqN) Further company coverage: