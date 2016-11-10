BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Virscend Education Co Ltd
* University, a consolidated affiliated entity of company, and hongming property entered into property transfer agreement
* hongming property conditionally agreed to sell, properties at cash consideration of rmb328 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.