BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Real Estate Egyptian Consortium Sae
* Q3 consol net profit EGP 3.5 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago
* Q3 consol operating revenue EGP 21 million versus EGP 740,271 year ago Source: (bit.ly/2g0WgyF) Further company coverage:
* Independence Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1nAhS) Further company coverage: