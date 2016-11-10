Nov 10 Celsion Corp
* Celsion announces continuing positive data from the
ovation study - an immunotherapy study of newly diagnosed stage
iii and iv ovarian cancer patients
* Currently evaluating translational data from study, which
co expects to report before end of q4
* Celsion corp - enrollment in fourth cohort is ongoing, and
celsion expects to complete ovation study this year and report
data in early 2017
* Future studies of gen-1 will include a phase i/ii study
combining gen-1 with avastin and doxil
