Nov 10 Fitch Ratings:
* Says president-elect Donald Trump's Medicaid and trade
policy proposals would significantly lower federal transfers to
U.S. state budgets
* Says Trump's Medicaid and trade policy proposals could
negatively affect economic growth and revenues if they are
implemented
* Says "Trump's proposal to convert Medicaid funding into a
block grant program would lead to much lower federal funding to
states"
* Says "reduced U.S. federal Medicaid aid could lead states
to tighten overall spending and reduce transfers to local
governments"
* Says "Trump's trade policy proposals would have
significant adverse implications for U.S. investment and growth
and push up prices"
Source: bit.ly/2em8txC