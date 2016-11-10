BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 GB Auto Sae
* Says while continued devaluation of EGP impacted FX costs, consumer demand remained strong despite inflationary pressures
* "Remains on track with its motorcycles and three-wheeler manufacturing strategy, which should see production commence by the end of Q1 2018"
* "Very optimistic regarding the medium and long-term outlook for the economy and for industry" Source: (bit.ly/2emfVbX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.