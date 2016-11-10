BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Parmalat SpA :
* 9-month net turnover (net revenue) 4.63 billion euros ($5.03 billion) versus 4.74 billion euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit 106.8 million euros versus 106.8 million euros a year ago
* For 2016, Parmalat estimates call for growth of about 2-3 percent for net revenue and more than 10 percent for EBITDA
* There continue to be uncertainties in the Latin America area, specifically regarding Brazil, which could affect the area's growth estimates for future years Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.