BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Landi Renzo SpA :
* 9-month turnover 131.7 million euros ($143.38 million) versus 145.6 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 17.5 million euros versus loss 11.2 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2016 guidance of turnover between 180 million and 190 million euros and adjusted EBITDA between 4 million and 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.