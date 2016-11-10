BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
Nov 10 Zebra Technologies Corp
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Zebra Technologies - restating form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2015, forms 10-q for april-2016 quarter and july-2016 quarter
* Zebra Technologies - are delaying filing of q3 form 10-q until able to file restated reports Source text : bit.ly/2fFaseb Further company coverage:
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives