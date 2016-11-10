BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
Nov 10 2C Partners SA :
* Q3 revenue 669,275 zlotys ($166,993) versus 600,169 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 325,309 zlotys versus profit of 1.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0078 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote and details on latest CFTC data) May 19 Some speculators set up for a handsome payoff ahead of a U.S. bond market rally on Wednesday as they collectively built their net bullish bets on 10-year Treasury futures to the highest levels since the end of 2007. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on Tuesday, according to Commodity Futures T