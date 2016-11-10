BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Financial Assets Management Group SA :
* Q3 net loss 4.2 million zlotys ($1.05 million) versus profit of 864,000 zlotys year ago
* Q3 revenue 1.1 million zlotys versus 191,000 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0190 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014