BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Brown Capital Management reports 8.70 pct passive stake in Zoe's Kitchen Inc as of Oct 31 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eWankR) Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: