Nov 10 OGK-2 :

* Says Stanislav Ananev to replace Denis Bashuk as general director, effective as of Nov. 21

* Denis Bashuk's contract has been ended as of Nov. 10, Konstantin Moskvin named as acting general director for Nov. 11-20 Source text - bit.ly/2fhbmiC

