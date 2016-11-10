US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 10 Fitch:
* Limited impact of U.S. DOJ's probe on Indian pharma
* Ongoing probe by DOJ into suspected price collusion in pharmaceutical industry is unlikely to have a significant impact on indian pharma firms
* Expect regulatory environment in U.S. to remain supportive for generics-focused pharma
* Fitch says while probe is likely to include more generic drugs, Fitch believes situation is still evolving amid current political environment in U.S.
* Fitch says minimal impact given already-high price-based competition across categories over past few yrs and reasonably diversified generic portfolios Source text for Eikon:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)