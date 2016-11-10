Nov 10 Fitch:

* Limited impact of U.S. DOJ's probe on Indian pharma

* Ongoing probe by DOJ into suspected price collusion in pharmaceutical industry is unlikely to have a significant impact on indian pharma firms

* Expect regulatory environment in U.S. to remain supportive for generics-focused pharma

* Fitch says while probe is likely to include more generic drugs, Fitch believes situation is still evolving amid current political environment in U.S.

* Fitch says minimal impact given already-high price-based competition across categories over past few yrs and reasonably diversified generic portfolios