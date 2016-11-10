BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Tarczynski SA :
* Q3 revenue 166.5 million zlotys ($41.4 million) versus 144.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 3.3 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 6.2 million zlotys versus 10.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0246 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.