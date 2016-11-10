BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 IBSM SA :
* Q3 revenue 456,000 zlotys ($113,396) versus 1,000 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 971,0000 zlotys versus loss of 4.2 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: