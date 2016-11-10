BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Neptis SA :
* Q3 revenue 3.7 million zlotys ($920,009) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 266,487 zlotys versus 75,486 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0217 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014