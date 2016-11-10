BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Bricorama SA :
* Q3 revenue 183.8 million euros ($199.90 million) versus 190.1 million euros year ago
* Group expects growth in 2016 revenue of around 0.5 pct to 1 pct compared to 2015 and a stable operational result Source text: bit.ly/2eNIJZo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.