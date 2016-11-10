BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Viadeo SA :
* 9-month revenue 12.3 million euros ($13.38 million) versus 18.6 million euros year ago
* Asks for suspension of shares
* At the moment it seems improbable that we shall secure new financing sources and we are looking for alternative solutions - CEO
* Current shareholders should currently consider Viadeo shares as a speculative investment - CEO Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNE5pkgQj] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014