Nov 10 Kino Polska TV SA :

* Q3 revenue 26.6 million zlotys ($6.62 million) versus 26.3 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit 3.4 million zlotys versus 4.8 million zlotys year ago

* Says FY 2016 outlook is not threatened and there are no grounds for its revision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0190 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)