Nov 10 Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp:
* Casino Rama Resort targeted by cyberattack
* Casino Rama Resort cyberattack resulted in theft of
customer, employee, vendor information by "anonymous threat
agent"
* Hacker claims to have accessed info including Casino Rama
Resort IT info, financial reports respecting hotel, casino
* Hacker claims to have accessed information including
security incident reports, Casino Rama Resort email, patron
credit inquiries
* Hacker claims to have accessed employee info including
payroll data, terminations, social insurance numbers, dates of
birth
* Hacker claims employee information dates from 2004 to
2016, and some other categories of information date back to 2007
* There is no indication that hacker continues to have
access to system
* It is possible that hacker "will publish information that
was stolen"
