BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Fitch:
* Fitch: Trump regulatory changes may not be a win for banks
* Says it does not foresee any changes to US FI ratings as a result of the election
* Says in near term, "increased policy uncertainty" could dampen prospects for private investment growth
* If Fed sees political uncertainty outweighing impact of additional fiscal easing, it may consider raising rates at slower pace than expected over coming year Source text for Eikon:
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: