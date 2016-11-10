Nov 10 Fitch:

* Fitch: Trump regulatory changes may not be a win for banks

* Says it does not foresee any changes to US FI ratings as a result of the election

* Says in near term, "increased policy uncertainty" could dampen prospects for private investment growth

* If Fed sees political uncertainty outweighing impact of additional fiscal easing, it may consider raising rates at slower pace than expected over coming year