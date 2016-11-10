BRIEF-Insmed Inc files for potential stock shelf offering
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r15Mrb) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :
* Says will continue to invest in financial services in 2017 -conf call
* Focus remains on improving retail earnings - conf call
* Says will continue to prioritize capital for technology and digital initiatives - conf call
* Says president and CEO of financial services Mary Turner to retire at the end of the year - conf call Further company coverage:
* Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: