BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Wittchen SA :
* Q3 revenue 39.3 million zlotys ($9.77 million) versus 42.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit 4.6 million zlotys versus 8.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 2.8 million zlotys versus 6.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.