* Nedap's revenue for 2016 is expected to be up by approximately 3% (revenue in 2015: 180.9 million euros ($196.75 million))

* 2016 profit before taxation excluding one - off items is expected to rise by 20 - 25 pct compared with the 11.2 million euros posted in 2015