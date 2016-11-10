BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million
Nov 10 Nedap :
* Nedap's revenue for 2016 is expected to be up by approximately 3% (revenue in 2015: 180.9 million euros ($196.75 million))
2016 profit before taxation excluding one - off items is expected to rise by 20 - 25 pct compared with the 11.2 million euros posted in 2015
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014