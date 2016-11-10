BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :
* 9-month operating income 70 million euros ($76.15 million) versus 96.6 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss 26.0 million euros versus loss 2.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: