* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 D'ieteren SA :
* Subsidiary DM Invest launches mandatory tender offer on Moleskine shares
* Tender offer period will begin on 14 November 2016 and end on 2 December 2016, subject to extensions
* Offer will be launched at a price of 2.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.